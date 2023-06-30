Home States Odisha

National Commission for Backward Classes urged to intervene for OBC students quota

Noting that OBC and SEBC communities comprise 54 per cent of the state’s population,

Published: 30th June 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As admission to engineering, medical and management courses for the new academic session is going on in full swing, the state government has not initiated any action to provide 27 per cent reservation to students belonging to other backward classes (OBCs).

Former union minister Srikant Jena and state unit president of Samajwadi Party Rabindra Nath Behera have taken up the issue with chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and sought his intervention to ensure the quota is provided to OBC students.

Noting that OBC and SEBC communities comprise 54 per cent of the state’s population, Jena in a letter to the commission said that the government is not providing reservation to these two categories despite issue of notification by the central government in 2005.

Besides, only 11.25 per cent reservation is provided to OBCs and SEBCs as against 27 per cent.
In a separate letter to Ahir, Behera said OBC students are losing around 480 medical and 19,000 engineering seats every year due to the apathy. The OBC candidates have already lost more that five lakh government jobs due to partial implementation reservation, he alleged.

The state government is in the process of filling up of 2.27 lakh vacant posts in a phased manner. OBC candidates will be deprived of around 35,000 jobs if the state government will not give them their full quota, he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Backward Classes OBCs students quota
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp