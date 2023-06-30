National Commission for Backward Classes urged to intervene for OBC students quota

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As admission to engineering, medical and management courses for the new academic session is going on in full swing, the state government has not initiated any action to provide 27 per cent reservation to students belonging to other backward classes (OBCs).

Former union minister Srikant Jena and state unit president of Samajwadi Party Rabindra Nath Behera have taken up the issue with chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and sought his intervention to ensure the quota is provided to OBC students.

Noting that OBC and SEBC communities comprise 54 per cent of the state’s population, Jena in a letter to the commission said that the government is not providing reservation to these two categories despite issue of notification by the central government in 2005.

Besides, only 11.25 per cent reservation is provided to OBCs and SEBCs as against 27 per cent.

In a separate letter to Ahir, Behera said OBC students are losing around 480 medical and 19,000 engineering seats every year due to the apathy. The OBC candidates have already lost more that five lakh government jobs due to partial implementation reservation, he alleged.

The state government is in the process of filling up of 2.27 lakh vacant posts in a phased manner. OBC candidates will be deprived of around 35,000 jobs if the state government will not give them their full quota, he stated.

