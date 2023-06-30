No threat to Odisha's Srimandir structure, says ASI DG

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There is no threat to the structural stability of the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri as of now, said the Director General (DG) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Kishore Basa who visited the shrine on Thursday.

Stating that the conservation works of Natamandap, Jagamohan, Rosaghara, and the sanctum sanctorum are going in the right track, the ASI DG said they are working with the technical core committee of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to ensure that the works continue to prevent any further damages. “Conservation of a monument like Srimandir is a long-term strategy.

ASI is collaborating with the SJTA and other experts for it, particularly the Natamandap,” he said. Official sources said that a meeting of the core technical committee of ASI, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), SJTA and IIT-Chennai was held on June 22 this year where Prof Arun Menon of IIT-Chennai presented two conservation plans for repairing cracks in Natamandap.

At the meeting, the experts decided to study the two plans and reach a consensus on how to go about Natamandap conservation to prevent further cracks or any other kind of damage. In November last year, the ASI and IIT experts had expressed contrasting opinions over the repair of Natamandap.

On the rodent issue in the 12th-century temple, ASI officials informed that a permanent solution will be worked out in consultation with the sevayats to prevent entry of rats and cockroaches into the sanctum sanctorum. As a temporary solution, drain outlets of the structure have been covered with iron meshes. Besides, dry cleaning of Garbhagruha has been completed to prevent dampness.

Singhadwara shines in silver

Bhubaneswar: Silver cladding of the Singhadwara or the Lions Gate of Shree Jagannath temple has been completed. The 15-feet high Singhadwara has been clad with 525 kg silver which was donated by a devotee. Work was carried out by Mumbai-based artisans under the supervision of the technical committees of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The cladding is three inch thick. In the silver covering, while the original design of the Singhadwara has been retained, new engravings on the doors like flowers and shanka have been added to enhance its beauty. Of the four outer gates of the temple, the three others being western gate (Vyaghra dwara), northern gate (Hasti dwara) and southern gate (Aswa dwara), Singhadwara is the first to be silver clad. So far, eight of the wooden doors in Bhitara Bedha or inner compound have been silver clad including Jay Vijay, Beherana dwara, Sata Pahacha dwara and Kalahata dwara.

