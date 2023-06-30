Raid on single-use plastic in Sambalpur, 8 fined Rs 25,000

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a fresh crackdown on sale and use of single-use plastic in the city, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted raids at several business establishments and fined eight shop owners for violating the ban.

In the last 24 hours, the enforcement squad of SMC along with officials of pollution control board raided shops at Pirbaba Chowk, Nayapada, Golebazar and Govindtola, which are hubs of multiple trading activities in the city. Eight shop owners were found violating the plastic ban order and fined Rs 25,000.

Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said the shop owners who were fined during the raid had stocked single-use plastic including disposable and polythene bags on their premises. Apart from retail sales, they were also selling it to small traders and roadside vendors. The shopkeepers have been penalised and warned against further use of the banned plastic items.

Mohanty said usually, single-use plastic including disposable and polythene bags are brought to Sambalpur from Raipur and Kolkata. “Raids will be carried out at regular intervals to strengthen enforcement. We expect cooperation from all stakeholders, especially citizens,” he added.

Sources said the banned polythene is still being used by small vendors in the city, mostly in Golebazar vegetable market. This apart, opening of cloud kitchens and food delivery services during the Covid-19 period have led to resurgence of single-use plastic.

In February 2015, the SMC had banned single-use plastic. Subsequently, disposable plates and spoons made of plastic as well as thermocol items were also banned. While surprise raids are being conducted across the city at regular intervals, the SMC has also carried out awareness drive through hoardings, public announcements and social media to restrain people from using the banned plastic. Between April and June this year, the SMC has already collected a fine of Rs 52,400 from violators of the single-use plastic ban.

