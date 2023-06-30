Siali beach conservation project at `40 crore priority: 5T secretary VK Pandian

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JAGATSINGHPUR: The sea beach conservation project at Siali with a cost estimate of `40 crore for the prevention of soil erosion will be considered on a priority basis by the state government.

This was announced by 5T secretary VK Pandian during his visit to Siali beach in Erasama block of Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday.

He said considering the devastation caused by the super cyclone in 1999, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is determined to strengthen Odisha’s disaster management system. The 5T secretary interacted with the students of the degree colleges, higher secondary schools and Sanskrit colleges at SVM autonomous college ground in Jagatsinghpur. He announced the chief minister has approved to take up 70 colleges including Sanskrit colleges and higher secondary schools under 5T transformation with an expenditure of Rs 32.5 crore.

Pandian interacted with sevayats, temple committee members and local people while visiting the Kunjabihari temple in Gadakujanga for preparation of a DPR for its development and creation of facilities for the pilgrims. He also visited Mission Shakti cafes at several places in the district, and interacted with members of the WSHGs and locals at the Nabakrushna Choudhury stadium in Jagatsinghpur and other places. He heard their grievances and assured timely redressal.

He also visited BB High School in Kujanga which was covered under the state government’s flagship 5T high school transformation programme. He interacted with the students and urged them to keep working hard to achieve their goals in life.

