Three killed, one injured in road accident in Odisha's Nabarangpur

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Three persons were killed and another injured in a road accident near Basini Street on Umerkote-Jharigaon main road in Nabarangpur district, police said on Friday.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost control of a car and hit a tree on the roadside on Thursday night killing three on board.

The deceased have been identified as the driver of the vehicle Suresh Mandal of Chatabeda village, Gaurang Rai of Sonepur village under Raighar police limits, and Satyaranjan Bepari of Anhala village under Umerkote police limits.

Police sources said four persons, including a woman, were in a Maruti Swift on their way back to home from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. They were returning home after a medical checkup in a hospital at Jagdalpur.

Upon receiving the information, Umerkote police and fire services personnel reached the spot and took everyone to Umerkote Hospital.

"Three persons were declared dead at the hospital. Injured Tarulata, the wife of Satyaranjan, has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital. Further investigation is on, said Gobind Chandra Buruda, IIC Umerkote police station.

