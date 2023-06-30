Home States Odisha

Three killed, one injured in road accident in Odisha's Nabarangpur

The mishap occurred when the driver lost control of a car and hit a tree on the roadside on Thursday night killing three on board. 

Published: 30th June 2023 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Three persons were killed and another injured in a road accident near Basini Street on Umerkote-Jharigaon main road in Nabarangpur district, police said on Friday.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost control of a car and hit a tree on the roadside on Thursday night killing three on board. 

The deceased have been identified as the driver of the vehicle Suresh Mandal of Chatabeda village, Gaurang Rai of Sonepur village under Raighar police limits, and Satyaranjan Bepari of Anhala village under Umerkote police limits.

Police sources said four persons, including a woman, were in a Maruti Swift on their way back to home from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. They were returning home after a medical checkup in a hospital at Jagdalpur.

Upon receiving the information, Umerkote police and fire services personnel reached the spot and took everyone to Umerkote Hospital.

"Three persons were declared dead at the hospital. Injured Tarulata, the wife of Satyaranjan, has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital. Further investigation is on, said Gobind Chandra Buruda, IIC Umerkote police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha road accident road accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp