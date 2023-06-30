Woman dies after falling into 'unused' septic tank in Odisha's Cuttack  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a 58-year-old woman died after falling into the septic tank of her house at Chuna Bhati Gali in the Jobra locality of Cuttack on Friday morning.

The incident happened when Jayashree Rout alias Jayanti was plucking flowers and she fell on the damaged concrete slab cover of the septic tank.

The concrete slab cover of the septic tank which her family claimed to have been abandoned was in dilapidated condition. Unable to bear her weight, it then caved in following which the woman fell into the septic tank.

"After she fell into the septic tank, the stones stacked nearby for their house construction started falling into the tank covering and killing her on the spot," sources said.

The incident went unnoticed for about one hour. Later her family members, who searched for her, found the woman almost buried inside the tank.

Informed fire service personnel from Chauliaganj Fire Station rushed to the spot and rescued her. She was then rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead.

“We got the information at 6.30 am. Though the family members claimed that they were not using the septic tank, it was found to have water and faeces. The woman was buried under a huge quantity of stone. We manually removed stones by using a spade. It took around 45 minutes to remove her from the six-foot-deep septic tank,” said a fire officer of Chauliaganj fire station Bikash Kumar Sahoo.

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a 58-year-old woman died after falling into the septic tank of her house at Chuna Bhati Gali in the Jobra locality of Cuttack on Friday morning. The incident happened when Jayashree Rout alias Jayanti was plucking flowers and she fell on the damaged concrete slab cover of the septic tank. The concrete slab cover of the septic tank which her family claimed to have been abandoned was in dilapidated condition. Unable to bear her weight, it then caved in following which the woman fell into the septic tank.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "After she fell into the septic tank, the stones stacked nearby for their house construction started falling into the tank covering and killing her on the spot," sources said. The incident went unnoticed for about one hour. Later her family members, who searched for her, found the woman almost buried inside the tank. Informed fire service personnel from Chauliaganj Fire Station rushed to the spot and rescued her. She was then rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead. “We got the information at 6.30 am. Though the family members claimed that they were not using the septic tank, it was found to have water and faeces. The woman was buried under a huge quantity of stone. We manually removed stones by using a spade. It took around 45 minutes to remove her from the six-foot-deep septic tank,” said a fire officer of Chauliaganj fire station Bikash Kumar Sahoo.