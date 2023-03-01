ABVP rally for Sanskrit university in Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday took out a rally in Baripada town demanding to set up a Sanskrit university in Mayurbhanj district and fill up of teaching posts that have been lying vacant till date. The ABVP members alleged that the state government has been neglecting the education sector which in turn has adversely affected the students’ careers.

“The students who want to go for higher studies in Sanskrit have to go to Jagannath university which is around 400 km away from the district. This can prove expensive for many students as far as commuting is concerned. A Sanskrit university here is the need of the hour. Also, teaching posts in many colleges whether block-grant or government-run, have been lying vacant,” said ABVP leader Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.

Most guest faculties teaching the students do not even complete the courses. As a result, students suffer during examinations. It is high time the government filled up the vacant teaching posts soon, he added.

“Many colleges also do not specify the dates on which results would be declared. The government should issue an order that the results are announced within 45 days after the semester examinations are conducted,” said coordinator Lingaraj Sethy.

Several colleges lack infrastructure facilities and in some, land has also been grabbed by locals. The government should ensure that the encroached land be given back to the respective colleges, he added.



