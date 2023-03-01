Home States Odisha

BJP workers clash with police, 21 cops injured in Odisha

Legal action will be initiated against protesters for attempting to go beyond the designated protest site,” the state police chief told TNIE.

Published: 01st March 2023

A protester hurls stones at police near MG Marg in Bhubaneswar | DEBADATTA MALLIK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The protest rally by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) turned ugly with activists of the saffron party clashing with the cops here on Tuesday. The protesters allegedly hurled eggs, stones and water packets at the police force deployed near Lower PMG Square. As many as 21 police personnel were injured in the clash.

Two policemen, including ACP Amitabh Mohapatra, sustained serious injuries. Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal visited Capital Hospital in the evening to meet the injured policemen. “Around 21 police personnel have sustained injuries. Legal action will be initiated against protesters for attempting to go beyond the designated protest site,” the state police chief told TNIE.

The BJP said 40 of its party workers were also injured in the clash, a claim police refuted. Reports suggested some of the protesters climbed atop police vans and cops faced a tough time bringing them down safely. The police managed to stop a few protesters who were reportedly attempting to set ablaze a police van at Lower PMG.

About 5,000 to 7,000 BJYM activists left the party office and reached near Ram Mandir Square in the afternoon as part of their protest. They later walked towards Lower PMG near which many were taken into preventive custody. The BJP MLAs also joined the protest after the Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm.

Over 25 platoon of police force were deployed and at least four barricades erected between Station Square and Lower PMG to prevent protesters from reaching the Assembly. Sources said, some protesters who were taken into preventive custody managed to flee from the police van with the assistance of other demonstrators.

“About 300 protesters were taken into preventive custody. Out of them, 22 have been arrested. An investigation has been launched and further action will be taken accordingly,” said an officer of Capital police station.

The BJYM had held the march to protest deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The BJP leaders alleged that law and order situation has worsened in Odisha and referred to killings of lady teacher Mamita Meher, minister Naba Kisore Das, Mahanga double murder among others. 

