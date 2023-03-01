Home States Odisha

Draw action plan for schools: Odisha High Court to govt

The court expected Aswathy S to ensure basic facilities such as classrooms, bench and desks, potable water, toilets, electricity, etc. in primary schools in the state.

Published: 01st March 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed School and Mass Education secretary Aswathy S to draw up a detailed action plan to ensure basic facilities such as classrooms, bench and desks, potable water, toilets, electricity, etc. in primary schools in the state.

The court expected Aswathy to personally undertake the exercise by first calling for report from each of the district education officers (DEOs) on actual condition of the primary and upper primary schools indicating availability of all basic facilities.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman said, “When the next academic year begins all the primary and upper primary schools in the state must have most of the basic facilities. The exercise has to be taken on war footing.”

“The court is conscious that in the recent budget that has been passed by the state government funds must have been allocated for this very purpose and it is essential that it is used for that purpose at the earliest possible time so that the benefit reaches all the school children studying in these schools,” the bench said.

The court had suo motu registered a PIL on serious inadequacies in the primary education status in the state in 2015. As part of adjudication on the PIL, amicus curiae Prafulla Kumar Rath had submitted a report on February 22, 2023 based on data collected on availability of basic amenities in seven sample primary and upper primary schools in the remote parts of Boudh district.

The bench said the report depicted “a dismal picture of the infrastructure, if it can be called” in primary schools in some where children of Class I to V were sitting in one hall with one teacher allotted for them and in some schools, verandas turned as classroom for the students. In one school, the classroom was also a storeroom for vegetables and grocery to be used for mid-day meals.

The bench also directed the secretary School and Mass Education department to immediately peruse the report which is only a representative sample of seven schools in Boudh and convene a meeting with the collector and DEO and ensure that all funds are immediately released for the repair, upgrade and upkeep of all the seven schools and any other schools which require immediate attention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha High Court Aswathy S
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp