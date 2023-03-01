Home States Odisha

JSW’s SCL plant faces local resistance in Odisha

KBM president Augustin Minz said earlier, four rounds of discussion involving officers of the administration and JSW were held.

Published: 01st March 2023

JSW’s SCL plant, road block

The approach road to JSW’s SCL plant blocked by villagers in Kutra block on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Demanding employment for locals, villagers enforced economic blockade against the plant of Shiva Cement Ltd (SCL), a subsidiary of JSW Cement, at Telighana in Sundargarh’s Kutra on Tuesday.
The agitators under the banner of Khuntkati Bikash Manch (KBM) blocked the main approach road of SCL plant preventing any movement of goods-carrying vehicles.  

To break the impasse, officers of the district administration including Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu and JSW held discussion with the agitating villagers. However, till reports last came in, the protest was continuing amid deployment of police force.

KBM president Augustin Minz said earlier, four rounds of discussion involving officers of the administration and JSW were held. Even a committee was formed by the administration to look into the demands of the locals. However, no resolution could be reached.

“Though JSW completed expansion of SCL plant, it has failed to meet the aspirations of villagers for employment or local area development. The agitation will continue till the fulfilment of our demands,” he added.  

Former zilla parishad member Sarat Chandra Sha said the main demand of villagers is preferential employment for local youths.

“Besides, we demand an end to the suffering of villagers as the company’s heavy vehicles transport raw materials from Khatkurbhal mine to the plant through residential areas. We also demand settlement of compensation and rehabilitation measures for the left-out land losers,” he said.

JSW’s general manager (Liason) Amardeep Mohanty said the villagers resorted to agitation without prior information to the company. During the plant expansion project, the company adhered to the rules of preferential employment for villagers besides supply and service orders to local vendors.

The production stabilisation process will take five to six months. Once production is stabilised, the company will engage more manpower and give preferential employment to local job-seekers as per their skills. “The company is also exploring ways to construct an alternative road for its use. We expect to amicably sort out the issues soon, he added. 

