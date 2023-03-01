Odisha to experience heatwave this month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Maximum temperature in the state continued to hover close to 38 degree Celsius on Tuesday, even as Met officials said there is a high probability of heatwave rising in parts of Odisha in March.

Sonepur district remained the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius on the day, followed by Boudh at 37.5 degree Celsius while Balangir and Talcher reported 37 degree Celsius. The temperature in capital city Bhubaneswar remained around 36.7 degree Celsius, the Met office said.

IMD officials, however, predicted that summers in March could be more harsh in the state. The IMD in its seasonal outlook for hot weather season, from March to May, also stated that monthly maximum temperature in March is likely to be above normal in most parts of the country except south peninsular India where normal to below minimum temperature is likely to occur.

“The temperature is expected to remain above normal throughout the month in March due to dry weather and lack of rainfall activities leading to enhanced probability of heatwave in certain parts. The mercury level during daytime is likely to increase by 3 to 4 degree Celsius during next four or five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

Meanwhile, the Labour and ESI department on Tuesday issued advisory on daytime work for outdoor workers It asked all the stakeholders and officials concerned to ensure that labourers do not work in the open from 11 am to 3 pm during the period of April 1 to June 15. The department asked the officials to strictly enforce the advisory.

