TPSODL women technicians leading digital, technical revolution in power sector

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Women technicians at Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) are leading the digital and technical revolution in the power distribution space and making a mark in the power sector by ensuring safe, reliable and accurate meters for lakhs of consumers.

“We test around 300 meters on a daily basis by physically fitting them to the testing system, ‘Zera’ that is operated by a software called WINSAM,” said AOT, MMG department Vaishali Satapati. The meter comes in a dedicated box with a particular serial number.

“This is a very challenging set-up as we have to work on a live current flow, so we have to be cognizant that we follow all the safety protocols.” said AOT, MMG department Sushmita Singh. These technicians work at the TPSODL meter-testing lab at Ambagada. On a monthly basis, around 2,500-3,000 meters are tested.

BERHAMPUR: Women technicians at Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) are leading the digital and technical revolution in the power distribution space and making a mark in the power sector by ensuring safe, reliable and accurate meters for lakhs of consumers. “We test around 300 meters on a daily basis by physically fitting them to the testing system, ‘Zera’ that is operated by a software called WINSAM,” said AOT, MMG department Vaishali Satapati. The meter comes in a dedicated box with a particular serial number. “This is a very challenging set-up as we have to work on a live current flow, so we have to be cognizant that we follow all the safety protocols.” said AOT, MMG department Sushmita Singh. These technicians work at the TPSODL meter-testing lab at Ambagada. On a monthly basis, around 2,500-3,000 meters are tested. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });