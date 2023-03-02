BJD says protest should not degenerate to goondaism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over the issue of violence during the Yuva Morcha rally and stated that democratic protest should not degenerate into hooliganism .Targeting union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his tweet with a video of the rally in his tweet where it is seen that a police man is being beaten by some youths, BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said that everybody has the right to protest but not to assault a security personnel.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra also drew the attention of BJP national president JP Nadda to the video. “Please have a look at this video; how Police were mercilessly beaten yesterday by Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha workers. 21 Police officers including an ACP injured, 5 Police vehicles damaged, 2 Police personnel critical & shifted to SCB Medical College,” he added.

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra also condemned the violence during the Yuva Morcha rally in which police personnel were beaten up and said law will take its own course. “Attempts to perpetrate goonda-raj in the name of staging protests are not acceptable in a peaceful state like Odisha,” she added.

