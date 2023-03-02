Home States Odisha

BJD says protest should not degenerate to goondaism

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra also condemned the violence during the Yuva Morcha rally in which police personnel were beaten up and said law will take its own course.

Published: 02nd March 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab Prakash Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over the issue of violence during the Yuva Morcha rally and stated that democratic protest should not degenerate into hooliganism .Targeting union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his tweet with a video of the rally in his tweet where it is seen that a police man is being beaten by some youths, BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said that everybody has the right to protest but not to assault a security personnel.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra also drew the attention of BJP national president JP Nadda to the video. “Please have a look at this video; how Police were mercilessly beaten yesterday by Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha workers. 21 Police officers including an ACP injured, 5 Police vehicles damaged, 2 Police personnel critical & shifted to SCB Medical College,” he added.

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra also condemned the violence during the Yuva Morcha rally in which police personnel were beaten up and said law will take its own course. “Attempts to perpetrate goonda-raj in the name of staging protests are not acceptable in a peaceful state like Odisha,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp