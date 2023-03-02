Forced by father to beg, kids rescued by authorities in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The district administration of Ganjam and police on Wednesday rescued three children, who were forced to beg for alms by their father, and admitted them to an orphanage at Dharakote.The children, Romeo (12), Smrutirani (10) and Subham (6) were forced to beg on the streets by their father Ranjan Rana of Bengali Street in Kodala town of Ganjam district. Sources said Ranjan, an alcoholic, is suffering from Tuberculosis. His wife, who managed the family, died in January. Since then, he had engaged his three children in begging to pay for his liquor and food. The children bought meals from an Aahaar centre for Ranjan and themselves and handed over the rest of the money to the latter. Ranjan used the money for buying liquor.

When the matter came to the notice of Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, he asked Beguniapada BDO Pragyan Priyadarshini to look into the matter. During probe, Ranjan confessed to have engaged his children in begging. The BDO along with Kodala IIC Umakant Sahu reached Ranjan’s home on the day and took the three children into their possession before presenting before the district social welfare office.

Later, advisor of Women and Child Development department Susmita Bhoi admitted the children to Balunkeswar orphanage. Ranjan has been admitted to Kodala hospital for treatment of his disease.

