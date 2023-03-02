Home States Odisha

Leaked question papers fake, FIR filed: Odisha Education Minister

Samir Ranjan Dash urges students appearing the exam to not believe rumours floated by unscrupulous elements

Published: 02nd March 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Samir Ranjan Dash takes stock of arrangements at Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School; Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department urged the Plus II students not to fall into the trap of fake question paper circulation, as the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2023, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) begun on Friday.

The exams started at 10 am at 1,145 centres across the state, with students of science stream appearing for the MIL paper of the exam on the first day amid CCTV surveillance. However, five cases of malpractice, two each from Berhampur and Baripada zone and one from Sambalpur zone, were reported.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash who visited Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School (HSS) and other HSS to review arrangements said the exam on the first day remained smooth at all the centres. The minister said measures are in place to ensure smooth conduct of exam for the remaining papers.On the other hand, the minister ruled out the reports of question paper leak and asked students not to fall into the trap of such mischievous act by unscrupulous elements.

“Some mischievous people are sharing fake question papers on social media platforms to dupe students and make some money out of it. I urge students and parents to be alert and not fall into their trap,” he said. Stating that his department has taken a serious note of the act, Dash said a complaint has been lodged with the cyber police station in this regard. “The Council has also clarified that the question papers circulating on digital platforms are fake,” he said.

The minister also thanked the agitating 662 category teachers for taking part in the examination invigilation and cooperating in smooth conduct of the test.Around 3.57 lakh students, 3.38 lakh regular and 17,702 ex-regular, from 1,590 higher secondary schools will appear for the exams that will continue till April 5.

