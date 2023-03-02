Leopard keeps forest personnel on toes 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A leopard that strayed into Gelaibahal village in Bargaon village of Sundargarh district, kept forest officials on toes for several hours on Wednesday.

The leopard which hid in a bush for hours before moving on to another, had allegedly strayed into the village from nearby Runga reserve forest. While one of the leopard’s legs got entangled in a plastic net, the animal somehow managed to set itself free and hid in a bush nearby.

On being informed, a team of forest personnel led by Sundargarh DFO Pradeep Mirasa reached the spot and cordoned off the bush with long plastic nets to prevent the animal from entering human settlement. A team from Rourkela tried to tranquilise the leopard with darts which failed to hit the target.

The leopard then moved to another bush where it remained holed up. Mirasa said the movement of the leopard is being tracked and efforts are on to guide it towards Runga reserve forest, around four km from the village. He said it is the first such incident reported from the area. While no local was attacked by the leopard, the animal is in good health.

Man killed by elephant

Angul: A 70-year-old man was killed by an elephant at Basala village in Angul district on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Dibakar Sahoo. Angul DFO Vivek Kumar said Sahoo had gone to his farm land when he came across a herd of elephants. He was attacked by one of the elephants and was killed on the spot. “On being informed, forest personnel reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem,” he said. An immediate assistance of `1 lakh has been extended to the victim’s family. Sources said a herd of around 40 elephants from Bantal range are roaming near the village.

