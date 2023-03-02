Museum entry fee in Odisha not to exceed Rs 10: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed that entry fee of any museum in the state should not be more than Rs 10. He also directed that no fee will be charged from students, artisans and weavers for entering museums.

Stating that Odisha is the land of art and the state’s art and culture have created a unique identity all over the world, the chief minister said museums have played an important role in preserving and promoting the great heritage of Odisha. Therefore, the entry fee of any museum in the state should not be more than Rs 10, he said and added that steps should also be taken to make the museums in Odisha more popular.

Bhubaneswar has the State Museum and the Tribal Culture and Research Museum, while the Maritime Museum is located in Cuttack. Official sources said the directive will go a long way to popularise these museums and attract visitors.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed that entry fee of any museum in the state should not be more than Rs 10. He also directed that no fee will be charged from students, artisans and weavers for entering museums. Stating that Odisha is the land of art and the state’s art and culture have created a unique identity all over the world, the chief minister said museums have played an important role in preserving and promoting the great heritage of Odisha. Therefore, the entry fee of any museum in the state should not be more than Rs 10, he said and added that steps should also be taken to make the museums in Odisha more popular. Bhubaneswar has the State Museum and the Tribal Culture and Research Museum, while the Maritime Museum is located in Cuttack. Official sources said the directive will go a long way to popularise these museums and attract visitors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });