Odisha: Automated driving testing system in 19 RTOs soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much awaited automated driving testing system (ADTS) will be set up soon in 19 regional transport offices (RTOs) in the first phase. The state government on Wednesday engaged Hyderabad based Akshara Nipun JV to implement the project on PPP mode.

The system will feature a state-of-the-art setup, including video analytics technology and a vast array of cameras and sensors. From the entry of the vehicles to its inspection and driving test, everything will be conducted through digital methods. The digital testing track sensors fitted at the track will monitor it and judge the applicant.

As per the current practice, applicants drive in the presence of a motor vehicle inspector to show his/her driving skills before obtaining DL, but now the driving ability will be judged through technology following the implementation of ADTS.

The scientifically-designed system with multiple high definition cameras will be put up to assess the driving skill of applicants. As tracks will be lined with sensors, hitting the sensor during the test will result in loss of mark. In order to validate and monitor applicants’ authenticity, smartphones will be installed with dual cameras in LMV vehicles for face recognition and identification.

Principal secretary of Transport department Usha Padhee said the ADTS will test the driving skill of aspirants in a transparent way before issuing a driving licence. “Around 85 per cent of the population depends on transport sector and their safety lies on drivers. Advanced training methods for efficient and transparent testing of candidates aspiring for a driving licence would help reduce road accidents in the state,” she said.

Pune based Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) will monitor the implementation of the project and conduct periodic audits of the system. The ADTS will be set up in driving testing track in Angul, Baripada, Bhadrak, Balangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Rairangpur, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Talcher, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Bhanjanagar, Nabarangpur and Sonepur. Transport commissioner Arun Bothra said the entire process will ensure accuracy and minimise human interaction by leveraging multiple technologies leaving no scope for manipulation. The rigorous test procedure will also bar inefficient drivers seeking driving licence and allowing safer roads for the citizens, he said.

An agreement was signed with the JV in the presence of Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu. The firm has been tasked to complete the project in 10 months. Aspirants seeking DL can practise driving on these tracks on holidays on payment.

