Odisha govt all set to hire over 38,000 teachers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In one of its biggest recruitment drives, Odisha government is all set to hire over 38,000 teachers at different levels.The government will also promote 54,000 senior teachers after relaxation of residency period and fill up the vacancies following promotion of some teachers as headmasters. The decision comes ahead of general and Assembly elections due next year.

Official sources said the School and Mass Education department will recruit 20,000 junior scheme teachers, 7,540 secondary teachers and 6,025 leave and training reserve (LTR) teachers for secondary schools apart from 1,799 junior assistants and 1543 post graduate teachers (PGTs) for fully-aided higher secondary schools.

The state has 45,980 elementary-level schools including 26,680 primary, 15,149 upper primary and 4,151 secondary schools having elementary section. Of the sanctioned strength of 1.35 lakh teachers in elementary level, 35,000 posts are lying vacant. In the secondary school level, there are vacancies in over 10,000 out of the sanctioned 38,926 posts.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the government is prioritising to fill up vacancies through recruitment of teachers in high schools, higher secondary schools.

The decision has been taken to recruit 20,000 junior teachers while Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has already begun the process for selection of 7,540 secondary teachers this year, he said.

In the 2023-24 budget presented recently, the government had announced recruitment of teachers and transformation of schools under the 5T initiative.

