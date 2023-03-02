Odisha Man held for forcing family to stay in burial ground

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Prasant Sethi of Bila Arilo village, who was accused of torturing his elderly parents and sister and forcing them to live in the burial ground, was arrested on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after intervention of Amberi sarpanch Rinabala Mallick, victim Babaji, his wife Kanchan, daughter Mitali and her three minor children were on the day shifted to the local anganwadi centre.

Sources said Prasant and his wife Miti allegedly tortured the family members regularly and forced them to leave the house that was provided to them by the villagers. Gripped by panic, they vacated the accommodation and were taking shelter in the village burial ground for the last four to five days. A report on the family’s plight was highlighted in these columns of the New Indian Express.

On receiving information, Tirtol tehsildar Amulya Kumar Sahoo along with block chairman Manoj Kumar Behera reached the spot on and directed sarpanch Mallick to provide them shelter at the anganwadi centre.

“The victims have been shifted to the anganwadi centre and a free kitchen provided to them on a temporary basis,” said Mallick. Prasant was arrested after Babaji filed a case against him. SDPO Prasant Kumar Majhi said the accused was arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.

