Odisha police treated BJP activists like criminals: Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday criticised Odisha Police and said it treated members of BJP Yuva Morcha as criminals during Tuesday’s rally here.“The Yuva Morcha members are activists of a political party but the police treated them as criminals, which is worrying,” Pradhan said and accused the police of working to safeguard the interest of the ruling party.

President of the state unit of the BJP Samir Mohanty told mediapersons some persons wearing white shirts were attacking the Yuva Morcha activists and alleged that these were goons engaged by ruling BJD. Alleging that police did not accept FIR from the Yuva Morcha on attack on its activists on Tuesday, Mohanty said this is not good sign for democracy.

The issue found its echo in the Assembly as BJP members created a ruckus against the police action as a result of which no transaction could be conducted during the day. BJP members rushed to the well as soon as the House assembled holding placards, raising slogans.The house was adjourned several times during the day.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday criticised Odisha Police and said it treated members of BJP Yuva Morcha as criminals during Tuesday’s rally here.“The Yuva Morcha members are activists of a political party but the police treated them as criminals, which is worrying,” Pradhan said and accused the police of working to safeguard the interest of the ruling party. President of the state unit of the BJP Samir Mohanty told mediapersons some persons wearing white shirts were attacking the Yuva Morcha activists and alleged that these were goons engaged by ruling BJD. Alleging that police did not accept FIR from the Yuva Morcha on attack on its activists on Tuesday, Mohanty said this is not good sign for democracy. The issue found its echo in the Assembly as BJP members created a ruckus against the police action as a result of which no transaction could be conducted during the day. BJP members rushed to the well as soon as the House assembled holding placards, raising slogans.The house was adjourned several times during the day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });