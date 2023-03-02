Orissa HC seeks fresh affidavit from state govt on test facility in blood centres

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the state government for filing an affidavit “negatively noting what cannot be done but failing to positively state what can be done” regarding opening Nucleic Acid Testing-Polymerase Chain Reaction (NAT-PCR) blood testing facility in blood centres across the state.

The court was adjudicating on two PILs filed separately by Amit Abhijit Samal and lawyer Prabir Kumar Das.On December 21 last year the court had sought “a specific affidavit for opening of such NAT testing labs throughout Odisha in a phased manner beginning within the next three months and completing the entire exercise within one year.”

Accordingly, an affidavit filed by state Health and Family Welfare department commissioner-cum-secretary Shalini Pandit was placed before the court on Wednesday.But the court expressed displeasure over it and sought “a better affidavit” before the matter is taken up for further consideration on May 1.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman said, “The court would like to impress upon the state government that it is necessary to have a positive approach in the matter and indicate in positive terms how many testing laboratories can in fact be commenced at the shortest possible time indicating clearly the time frame,” the bench observed.

The statement that it will not be possible to start the project within three months and complete it within a year “is also not acceptable to the court”, the bench also observed.“In other words, the court is not interested in knowing what cannot be done but in knowing what can be done,”, the bench further said.

The petitions centred around the contention that there was need for NAT-PCR facility in all the blood banks because it enables detection of HIV 1 and 2, hepatitis B and C much earlier as compared to the traditional ELISA test.

