Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks fresh affidavit from state govt on test facility in blood centres

Accordingly, an affidavit filed by state Health and Family Welfare department commissioner-cum-secretary Shalini Pandit was placed before the court on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd March 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the state government for filing an affidavit “negatively noting what cannot be done but failing to positively state what can be done” regarding opening Nucleic Acid Testing-Polymerase Chain Reaction (NAT-PCR) blood testing facility in blood centres across the state.

The court was adjudicating on two PILs filed separately by Amit Abhijit Samal and lawyer Prabir Kumar Das.On December 21 last year the court had sought “a specific affidavit for opening of such NAT testing labs throughout Odisha in a phased manner beginning within the next three months and completing the entire exercise within one year.”

Accordingly, an affidavit filed by state Health and Family Welfare department commissioner-cum-secretary Shalini Pandit was placed before the court on Wednesday.But the court expressed displeasure over it and sought “a better affidavit” before the matter is taken up for further consideration on May 1.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman said, “The court would like to impress upon the state government that it is necessary to have a positive approach in the matter and indicate in positive terms how many testing laboratories can in fact be commenced at the shortest possible time indicating clearly the time frame,” the bench observed.

The statement that it will not be possible to start the project within three months and complete it within a year “is also not acceptable to the court”, the bench also observed.“In other words, the court is not interested in knowing what cannot be done but in knowing what can be done,”, the bench further said.

The petitions centred around the contention that there was need for NAT-PCR facility in all the blood banks because it enables detection of HIV 1 and 2, hepatitis B and C much earlier as compared to the traditional ELISA test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp