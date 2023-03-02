Home States Odisha

Prafulla Mohanti to receive Sukubina Srastha Memorial Award 2023

Mohanti will be conferred the award by well-known writer Santanu Achary, at an event on March 3.

Artist and urban planner Prafulla Mohanti

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted writer, artist and urban planner Prafulla Mohanti will receive the Sukubina Srastha Memorial Award 2023 for his excellence in the field of visual arts. The award is instituted by Sukubina Srastha Memorial Trust, set up in the memory of Odia short story writer and philanthropist Sudhir Kumar Bijayendra Narayan, to promote literature, art and culture of Odisha.

Mohanti will be conferred the award by well-known writer Santanu Achary, at an event on March 3. The Award carries Rs 50,000 and a citation.Hailing from Nanpur village in Jajpur district, Mohanti through his paintings and books such as ‘My Village, My Life’, ‘Changing life’,

‘Through Brown Eyes’ and ‘Indian village tales’ etc carried his culture everywhere.His books depicting rural life at his native riverside village have been hugely admired, especially in the West. The octogenarian has held more than 60 exhibitions of his paintings in Europe, America, Japan and India.

