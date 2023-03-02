Home States Odisha

Youth gets 6 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor  

The court also directed the secretary of District Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 1 lakh to the survivor.

Published: 02nd March 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 09:54 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  ADDITIONAL district judge and presiding officer of special POCSO court in Baripada Sumitra Jena on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old youth to six years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2015.

The convict is Juria Singh of Patharkhani (Chakradharpur) within Kaptipada police limits.  Public prosecutor (PP) Abhinna Kumar Patnaik said the judge has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Juria Singh of Patharakhani within Kaptipada police limits. The court also directed the secretary of District Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 1 lakh to the survivor.

The incident took place on January 27, 2015 when the victim had gone to her uncle’s house in Pathakani village to watch an opera show. At  around 11 pm while the show was going on, she went to answer nature’s call when Singh followed her. 

Singh abducted her to a deserted area and raped her. He also threatened of killing her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Later, she was rescued. 

