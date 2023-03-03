Biju Patnaik International Airport’s runway re-carpeting hanging in air

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) readies to start international flight operations, its long standing runway’s re-carpeting work is still hanging in the air. The BPIA officials said the tender for the runway’s re-carpeting work will open on March 15. As part of the process, the bidders will participate in two bids, technical and financial. Sources said the bidders found to be having the required technical expertise will be allowed to take part in the financial round.

“The firm bidding the lowest price will be given the contract to carry out the re-carpeting work,” said a senior BPIA official. The work may commence in April and get suspended during the monsoon season, said sources. However, sources said in the past the successful bidders terminated the contract midway either due to lack of expertise to carry out the re-carpeting work in the slopes or assuming that the sanctioned budget will not be adequate for the project. The slope of a runway or gradient is the difference in elevation from the beginning to the ending of the runway. Pilots use the slope, along with headwinds and tailwinds, to determine the speed needed for a successful take off and for a safe landing. “BPIA’s runway was last recarpeted in 2007. Re-carpeting is usually done in every 10 years and the project is now delayed for over four years,” said a BPIA official.

The project’s estimated cost is over Rs 28 crore, said sources. There is a need for re-carpeting the 2,744-metre-long runway as it requires maintenance. As the project has been delayed, depressions have occurred in some places on the runway, said sources. If runway re-carpeting work is not carried out on time then the area where the planes land usually get damaged, said experts. “To avoid any untoward incident, regular maintenance of the runway is being carried out. The runway was closed during nights between February 15 and 28 for maintenance work,” said a BPIA official.

