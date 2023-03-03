Burla death: Police forms 2 teams for probe

Home States Odisha

Two teams of police have been formed to investigate the reason that led to her death. Two of the deceased’s male friends were detained on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Burla Police on Thursday received the autopsy report of the girl who died after allegedly jumping from the power channel bridge in Burla on Tuesday. Her body was fished out on Wednesday by rescue teams. She recently completed BTech from Veer Surendra Sai University Technology (VSSUT), Burla. Sources said, police are tightlipped about the autopsy report while her phone has been seized for investigation.

Meanwhile two teams of police have been formed to investigate the reason that led to her death. Two of the deceased’s male friends were detained on Wednesday in connection with the incident. Burla IIC Susanta Das said the case is being investigated from every possible angle. “The two teams will conduct raids at various places including the house in Bhubaneswar where the deceased stayed.

Her male friends are currently being interrogated,” he added. According to information, the deceased was preparing for CDS examination in Bhubaneswar and had come to Burla on Tuesday to receive her degree at the convocation ceremony. Following her death, the deceased’s family alleged that she was murdered following which a case under section 302, 301 and 34 of the IPC was registered.

