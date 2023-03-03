Home States Odisha

Couple found murdered in Odisha's Balasore district

The victims, Raghunath Behera (38) and his wife Pravati (35) had gone to a poultry farm, around 300 metre from their house, after having dinner at around 10 pm.

Published: 03rd March 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE:   A couple was found murdered at Majhi Sahi in Sabira within Soro police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday night. The victims, Raghunath Behera (38) and his wife Pravati (35) had gone to a poultry farm, around 300 metre from their house, after having dinner at around 10 pm.

Around 10-15 minutes, locals heard the couple’s screams and rushed to the farm only to find their bodies with throats slit. On being informed, Soro IIC Sujata Khamari along with sniffer dog and a scientific team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

Though the exact reason for the murder has not yet been ascertained, a case has been registered under section 302 of IPC basing on a complaint filed by Raghunath’s mother, Sabitri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp