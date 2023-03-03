Couple found murdered in Odisha's Balasore district

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A couple was found murdered at Majhi Sahi in Sabira within Soro police limits of Balasore district on Wednesday night. The victims, Raghunath Behera (38) and his wife Pravati (35) had gone to a poultry farm, around 300 metre from their house, after having dinner at around 10 pm.

Around 10-15 minutes, locals heard the couple’s screams and rushed to the farm only to find their bodies with throats slit. On being informed, Soro IIC Sujata Khamari along with sniffer dog and a scientific team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

Though the exact reason for the murder has not yet been ascertained, a case has been registered under section 302 of IPC basing on a complaint filed by Raghunath’s mother, Sabitri.

