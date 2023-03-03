Ganjam farmers threaten stir over non-procurement

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: WITH only a couple of days left for expiry of tokens issued for paddy procurement, farmers of Ganjam district who are yet to sell their produce in mandis have threatened to take to the streets soon. This year, while the district administration had set a target to procure 49 lakh quintal paddy, around 1,31,237 farmers had registered to participate in the procurement process.

As per official records, while 1,12,732 farmers have already sold their produce, over 18,000 are yet to do so. The tokens of farmers who are yet to sell their produce, will expire on March 5. As per records, the district has achieved 98 per cent of its procurement target and the last date of purchasing the farmers’ produce in March 10. The farmers, led by Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha secretary Simanchal Nahak met the speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Supplies Minister and a host of MLAs at Bhubaneswar demanding to extend the procurement date on Thursday.

Nahak said the people’s representatives assured the farmers to place the matter before authorities concerned. But in the absence of concrete measures,the farmers are a worried lot. He said this year, over 60 lakh quintal paddy was produced in the district. District civil supplies officer P Munda said his department has already urged the government to extend the procurement date and target and whether it will be done or not will be known in the next two to three days.

