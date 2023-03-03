Kalahandi MCH to be functional from September-October

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi government medical college and hospital (MCH) at Bhangabari in Bhawanipatna is scheduled to be functional from September-October, 2023. Built at an investment of Rs 200 crore, the beautification work of the medical college and hospital is underway on a war-footing.

While the establishment work of academic and administrative block, hostels and staff quarters for the 100-seat medical college is almost over, the construction work of the teaching hospital building is underway and is expected to be completed by 2024-25.

Meanwhile, sources said, Bhawanipatna government hospital will function as the teaching hospital building till construction work of the building at Kalahandi medical college is complete. For the purpose, the 175-bed hospital will be expanded to a 330-bed one.

The ICU, ENT section, pathology laboratory, medicine distribution centre and critical care unit are also being revamped. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Ranjan Mitra said the Bhawanipatna government hospital is expected to become functional within the next twothree months.

Dr Basant Pradhan meanwhile joined the Kalahandi medical college as the principal- cum-dean last month. He said 80 per cent of the faculty and technical staff have already joined the college and the remaining vacancies will be filled up in phases. “Three members of the National Medical Council visited the college last week and pointed out some faults. These will be rectified as directed and the medical college will be functional from current academic session,” he added.

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi government medical college and hospital (MCH) at Bhangabari in Bhawanipatna is scheduled to be functional from September-October, 2023. Built at an investment of Rs 200 crore, the beautification work of the medical college and hospital is underway on a war-footing. While the establishment work of academic and administrative block, hostels and staff quarters for the 100-seat medical college is almost over, the construction work of the teaching hospital building is underway and is expected to be completed by 2024-25. Meanwhile, sources said, Bhawanipatna government hospital will function as the teaching hospital building till construction work of the building at Kalahandi medical college is complete. For the purpose, the 175-bed hospital will be expanded to a 330-bed one.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ICU, ENT section, pathology laboratory, medicine distribution centre and critical care unit are also being revamped. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Ranjan Mitra said the Bhawanipatna government hospital is expected to become functional within the next twothree months. Dr Basant Pradhan meanwhile joined the Kalahandi medical college as the principal- cum-dean last month. He said 80 per cent of the faculty and technical staff have already joined the college and the remaining vacancies will be filled up in phases. “Three members of the National Medical Council visited the college last week and pointed out some faults. These will be rectified as directed and the medical college will be functional from current academic session,” he added.