Home States Odisha

Mega piped water projects far from over in Sundargarh

Another tough summer may be in store for residents of Sundargarh district as the four mega rural piped water projects covering all its 17 blocks are moving at a snail’s pace.

Published: 03rd March 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Another tough summer may be in store for residents of Sundargarh district as the four mega rural piped water projects covering all its 17 blocks are moving at a snail’s pace. The four projects were taken up at a combined cost of Rs 2,328 crore with the lion’s share coming from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBDAC) fund and the rest from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund. Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (RWSS) executive engineer (EE), Sundargarh division Hemanta Barik said a firm called Megha Engineering is implementing the project in Rajgangpur, Kutra and Hemgir blocks of Sundargarh sub-division at a cost of around Rs 390 crore.

Around 75-80 per cent work has been completed in Rajgangpur and Hemgir, while 90 per cent is over in Kutra. Megha Engineering had started the project more than two years back and it has been given a revised completion target of October 2023. Similarly, JMC Projects is executing the project in Sundargarh, Subdega, Lefripada, Bargaon, Balishankara and Tangarpali blocks.

The work was started one year ago with a completion target of October 2023 at a cost of around Rs 779 crore. Barik said JMC has completed around 30 per cent works and may seek extension. He attributed the delay to local disputes and technical issues including approval of designs and drawings. In Rourkela division of RWSS, Voltas Ltd has been implementing the mega piped water project in Kuanrmunda, Naugaon, Gurundia and Koida blocks besides part of Lahunipada blocks of Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions at a cost of over Rs 660 crore.

Voltas has already missed the completion target of 24 months and so far has made less than 50 per cent progress. Similarly, JMC Projets nearly a year ago started the mega piped water project in Bisra, Bonai and Lathikata blocks of Panposh sub-division and part of Lahunipada block in Bonai at a cost of around Rs 500 crore. With hardly 30-40 progress it is unlikely to achieve the target of August 2023. Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said in Bisra, Naugaon and Kuanrmunda blocks of his constituency the piped water works are moving at a snail’s pace and haphazardly with no adherence to quality norms. He said complaints raised by him are being ignored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp