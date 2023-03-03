Home States Odisha

Minor’s pregnancy: Resignation of Balangir DWO sought

The resignation of district welfare officer Alekh Biswal was demanded by Zilla Adivasi Kalyan Sangha after an inmate of a school hostel run by the ST and SC Development department.

Published: 03rd March 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  The Zilla Adivasi Kalyan Sangha on Thursday demanded the resignation of district welfare officer Alekh Biswal after an inmate of a school hostel run by the ST and SC Development department here was found pregnant.

Sources said the student of class IX, aged 14 years was found five months pregnant. After her family members came to know about it, they gave her some medicines to terminate the pregnancy which resulted in complications. She was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

After the headmaster of the school filed a complaint with Sadar police station, a case was filed under POCSO Act and a youth arrested for allegedly impregnating the girl. The accused, while confessing to have known the girl, denied involvement in the matter.

He said he was in Chennai and had returned to his village for Nuakhai for 10 days. The accused’s mother too said her son is not involved in the matter as he stays outside the state. She demanded a proper inquiry into the episode.

However, SDPO Tofan Bag said the youth has confessed to his crime and was sent to custody after his bail was rejected. Meanwhile, a team of Zilla Adivasi Kalyan Sangha met collector Chanchal Rana and urged him to initiate action against Biswal. Rana told mediapersons he is monitoring the issue closely.

