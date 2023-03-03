Odisha: 5T secy reviews tourism projects in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The state government has sought proposals from Mayurbhanj district administration for development of tourist and pilgrim places. Secretary to the Chief Minister, VK Pandian visited major tourist places in the district Devkund, Bhimkund, and Khiching besides reviewing the progress of ongoing irrigation projects on Thursday.

At Devkund, he discussed with the officials and local public about development of Devkund as a major tourist attraction and asked the district administration to consult all stakeholders and send a proposal to tourism department for its re-development.

Pandian asked the Tourism department and district administration to prepare a proposal for improvement of infrastructure and provision of amenities for tourists at Bhimkund. He also emphasised on starting various activities for tourists. He visited Maa Khichakeshwari temple at Khiching at Sukruli district. He interacted with sevayats and other stakeholders to receive suggestions from them on various aspects of transformation of the temple and the museum.

The Tourism department and district administration will prepare a proposal for its redevelopment. Pandian also visited the site of the proposed Khairi-Bhandhan irrigation project at Jashipur. The project will provide irrigation to 9,400 hectares of land in Jashipur, Sukruli and Raruan Blocks. He visited the Samadhi of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Dandbose, Rairangpur and interacted with members of the Santhal community. He assured them that the site will be developed as per the aspirations of the local people. He said that their other demands will be placed before governm entforpositive consideration.

He took stock of the development works at Badabandha (pond) in Rairangpur municipality. He asked the municipality officials to submit a detailed proposal for further development of the pond. In the evening college students from various colleges of Rairangpur and Karanjia subdivisions and peoples representatives met and discussed various issues. Additional chief secretary in Tourism department Surendra Kumar and senior district officials were present.

