Home States Odisha

Odisha CM distributes 8,000 cycles to Mission Shakti members

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the participation of community partners in different activities under urban initiatives has led to the success of Mission Shakti.

Published: 03rd March 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday distributed 8,000 bicycles to community partners of the Mission Shakti groups working under the state government’s urban initiatives programme. The new initiative has cost the state government Rs 100 crore. The cycles were distributed to women engaged as Swachha Sathi, Swaccha Karmi, Jal Sathi, Aahar Karmi and supervisors in urban areas of the state as part of efforts to enhance their efficiency and save time. The cycles were distributed at a function organised by the Housing and Urban Development and Mission Shakti departments at the Lok Seva Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the participation of community partners in different activities under urban initiatives has led to the success of Mission Shakti. Stating that he has been meeting women members of Mission Shakti at different places of the state and they are also meeting him at Naveen Nivas, the CM said the success of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) gives him immense happiness. “Mission Shakti has been performing very well and has set a benchmark for others to emulate. I am extremely happy with the success of Mission Shakti and the women contributing to its success,” he added. Stating that the confidence and enthusiasm of women members have made Mission Shakti a success, the chief minister said everyone is happy with their work. The Mission Shakti members are playing a significant role in solid waste disposal, water supply, sanitation and food programme, he added. Thanking the chief minister, the recipients said the cycles will enable them to reach their place of work easily and also spend more time with families.

