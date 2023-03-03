Home States Odisha

Odisha govt sets July 12 deadline to complete SEBC survey

Odisha will be the second state after Bihar to collect data on the socio-economic conditions of people from backward classes.

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID the growing demand for a caste-based census in the country, the Odisha government has set upon conducting its own survey of social and educational conditions of people belonging to backward classes in the state. It is targeting to complete the exercise by July 12. Odisha will be the second state after Bihar to collect data on the socio-economic conditions of people from backward classes. Earlier, it was decided that the survey will be held in May and June 2021 after the state government constituted the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) in February, 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. OSCBC had identified 209 communities in Odisha as socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC).

The number has now increased to 231 after the state cabinet recently approved inclusion of 22 more castes in the state OBC list. In a letter to all collectors and municipal commissioners of the state, member secretary of the OSCBC Vir Vikram Yadav said the Commission has issued an exhaustive guideline and timeline to all the district collectors and municipal commissioners in this regard on February 24. The collectors and municipal commissioners have been asked to complete and send the district survey management plan to the Commission by the first week of March. The survey will be undertaken in all the 314 blocks, 114 municipalities and municipal corporations in the state. The survey assumes significance as OBCs comprise nearly 54 per cent population of the state. Official sources maintained that survey will help to make effective policies for backward classes to ensure their socioeconomic developmen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBC survey caste-based census
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp