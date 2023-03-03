Home States Odisha

Odisha Lokayukta orders fresh probe into scam in distribution of benefits to workers

The order further insisted for submission of the Vigilance inquiry report within four months.

Lokayukta

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A three-member bench of the Odisha Lokayukta has issued a fresh order to the Vigilance director to conduct in-depth investigation into the alleged corruption in distribution of benefits to workers in Sundargarh district by the Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OBOCWWB).

The order further insisted for submission of the Vigilance inquiry report within four months. The order was first issued on February 17 after former secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Rashmi Ranjan Padhi filed a case in December 2019. Padhi citing RIT documents, had alleged corruption in distribution of bicycles, safety equipment and tools at a total cost of Rs 9 crore by the office of the Joint Labour Commissioner (JLC) at Rourkela.

Earlier, Rourkela Vigilance division had conducted a preliminary inquiry on the same issue in November 2021 and reported misappropriation of Rs 1.44 crore in the distribution of benefits. Out of the total 6,642 beneficiaries who had received benefits, the Vigilance had randomly checked details of 306 of them. It found that while 286 of them received bicycles, safety equipment and tools, the remaining 20 were deprived and few found ineligible.

The inquiry report said the then district labour officer had ignored the tender route and vendors - Maa Padmasini and Vedic Ventures had procured the items at a lower cost and supplied them at a higher cost causing loss of Rs 1.44 crore for the government. Meanwhile, responding to the development, Padhi said a detailed inquiry should be conducted to find out the total ext ent of cor rupt ion and involvement of government officials and others, lapses on part of the district administration.

