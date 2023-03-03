Home States Odisha

Russian national assaulted, robbed in Rourkela

The victim, Ramon Orlov (40) who sustained injuries on his nose was admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital by station manager P Das.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Russian national, assaulted and robbed of valuables including his passport, was found at Rourkela station on Wednesday. The victim, Ramon Orlov (40) who sustained injuries on his nose was admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital by station manager P Das.

Ramon said he was attacked by some miscreants who looted his money, mobile phone and documents including passport. While he is being guarded by personnel of RN Pali police station at the hospital, details on when the attack took place are not yet available.

However, Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said Ramon was found in an inebriated condition by PCR van personnel on Tuesday. As Ramon said he was enroute to Goa, the van dropped him at the stat ion. The SP said Ramon was unable to speak clearly and now since he has recovered, more details on the incident would emerge soon.

Bhamoo denied the allegation that the police was trying to suppress the incident by not allowing Ramon to speak to anybody including mediapersons. “Being a foreign national, he is a guest of India and the local police is concerned about his safety and well-being,” he said. Sources said, Ramon with the help of police had talked to his family members back home. He had said an acquaintance in Manipur would soon arrive in the city to take care of him.

