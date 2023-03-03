Surgeries on hold as PRM medical college lacks anaesthetists

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Routine surgical cases have been paused at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) here reportedly due to shortage of manpower in the department of Anesthesiology. Sources in the hospital said surgeries including Cesarean Section (CS) cases except emergency ones will not be taken up till further orders.

Superintendent of PRM MCH on Tuesday has reportedly issued an order in the context to the dean and principal of the PRM MCH, district collector, head of different departments, medical officers and other senior staff citing shortage of manpower in the department of Anesthesiology.

Expressing concern, residents in the headquarters town said, such issues put them in lot of hardships. Even after being referred by doctors for C-Section, patients either have to wait or move to other places for surgery, they alleged. Naba Majhi of Badashai area, a hernia patient, says he was asked to get his surgery done after five months owing to shortage of manpower in the department.

Official sources said when 10 or more patients are referred for surgery on a day, it leads to problems given the number of anesthetists available on a routine basis in the hospital. Contacted, superintendent of PRM MCH Prativa Panda said four to five doctors from the anaesthesia department were promoted to higher posts, so, many positions lying vacant. “An advertisement for walk-in interview was issued by the DMET and the interview is scheduled on March 2. Till then, all emergency surgeries are being conducted,” she said.

