Home States Odisha

Universities in Odisha struggle as SC recruitment stay drags on

Official sources said the government has sanctioned 1,686 positions of professors, assistant professors and associate professors for the universities but 960 (57 per cent) of them are vacant.

Published: 03rd March 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

`BHUBANESWAR: More than 50 per cent of faculty positions in Odisha’s public universities are vacant. While the tiff between the Higher Education department of state government and University Grants Commission (UGC) over the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 continues, there seems to be no immediate respite in the offing for the institutions. Excluding the two newly created universities - Vikram Deb in Koraput district, Dharanidhar in Keonjhar - state has 15 public universities including two law universities, an open university and a Sanskrit university. Official sources said the government has sanctioned 1,686 positions of professors, assistant professors and associate professors for the universities but 960 (57 per cent) of them are vacant. In coastal Odisha, the premier Utkal University has a sanctioned strength of 257 faculty positions but 120 are vacant.

In Rama Devi, 77 posts of the sanctioned 138 are without any takers and Ravenshaw with a total 267 posts has 156 posts vacant. The Madhusudan Law University has just three permanent faculty members and functions with 45 guest faculty members. In the southern region, Berhampur has 89 of 182 positions vacant and in north Odisha, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCBD) University and Fakir Mohan University have 64 and 43 posts vacant against the sanctioned 115 and 117 positions respectively. In western Odisha, Sambalpur University has a sanctioned 153 faculty posts but 63 are without any takers and Gangadhar Meher University has 72 of 144 posts vacant. Situation in the new universities of Rajendra and Kalahandi is worse. While Rajendra university has 115 of 126 posts vacant, Kalahandi University’s 108 faculty positions of sanctioned 112 are still vacant. And in these two universities, most of the existing faculty members have been deployed from other public universities.

“This phase can be termed as one of the worst phases for universities in the state. Before the SC stay on the OU(Amendment) Act 2020, the UGC had stopped faculty recruitment across the country for several months. When it lifted the stay, Odisha government amended the universities act and had only began the recruitment drive through Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) when UGC stayed the process in the state again,” said a VC, without willing to be named. While the SC was supposed to hear the case in February this year, there has been no update on the case yet, said Ajit Mohanty, retired JNU professor who had also filed a petition in the SC against the universities act. Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said while recruitments can only be initiated after the SC lifts the stay

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp