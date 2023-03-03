Home States Odisha

WATCO to be in charge of OSIP implementation in Cuttack

The house sewer connection work will now be undertaken by WATCO concurrently with water supply connection to avoid repeated road cutting and public hardship.

Published: 03rd March 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 10:33 AM

Ongoing JICA work at ward no 17 and 18 in Cuttack city | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has transferred the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) in Cuttack city from Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) to WATCO. The department issued a notification in this regard recently.

As per the notification, the completed works for which operation and maintenance has commenced are to be transferred to WATCO from OWSSB immediately. The OWSSB is also to transfer remaining construction works under package 1, 2 and 3 in phased manner by March 2023 and package 4 by June 2023. The house sewer connection work will now be undertaken by WATCO concurrently with water supply connection to avoid repeated road cutting and public hardship.

“The box drain works are to be transferred to WATCO on as is where is basis immediately. The engineers of OWSSB working under the JICA-assisted OISIP shall be deputed to WATCO,” the notification stated. The JICA-assisted OISIP has started in the city after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone for the drainage and sewerage project worth Rs 750 crore in October 2012 with July 2016 as the deadline for its completion. The mega project aimed at building a comprehensive sewerage system with an underground sewer line of 385 km long, 36 pumping stations and three treatment plants, besides renovation of the 17 km-long main storm water channel and construction of 3.6 km box drains. Due to continuous delay, the deadline for completion of the project had to be rescheduled time and again to September 2018 first and then to December 2022 with the escalation of initial estimated cost from Rs 750 crore to Rs 3,070 crore. The project is still to be anywhere near completion.

Comments

