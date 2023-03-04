ASI to spend Rs 4 crore on temple restoration in Bhubaneswar: MP Aparajita Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will spend Rs 4 crore on restoration and protection of 14 temple complexes in Ekamra Kshetra, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said here on Friday. She said the funds will be spent within 2023-24 fiscal.

With general elections due next year, Sarangi’s visit to the temple complexes, interaction with locals and the subsequent announcement regarding ASI’s plan on Friday set off speculations that temple development could be a major poll plank around which the political battle will be fought for the upcoming polls.Sarangi visited all 14 temples including 12th century old Lingaraj shrine, Vaital Deula, Parshuram temple, Sari temple and Papanasini temple in the city and spoke to priests and local residents. She was accompanied by ASI officials.

After her visit, the Bhubaneswar MP stated many of the monuments and their water tanks require urgent restoration and she has taken up the matter with the ASI to ensure the project is started at the earliest.

