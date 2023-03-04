Home States Odisha

ASI to spend Rs 4 crore on temple restoration in Bhubaneswar: MP Aparajita Sarangi

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will spend Rs 4 crore on restoration and protection of 14 temple complexes in Ekamra Kshetra, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said here on Friday.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his review of Ekamra Kshetra project around Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will spend Rs 4 crore on restoration and protection of 14 temple complexes in Ekamra Kshetra, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said here on Friday. She said the funds will be spent within 2023-24 fiscal.

With general elections due next year, Sarangi’s visit to the temple complexes, interaction with locals and the subsequent announcement regarding ASI’s plan on Friday set off speculations that temple development could be a major poll plank around which the political battle will be fought for the upcoming polls.Sarangi visited all 14 temples including 12th century old Lingaraj shrine, Vaital Deula, Parshuram temple, Sari temple and Papanasini temple in the city and spoke to priests and local residents. She was accompanied by ASI officials.

After her visit, the Bhubaneswar MP stated many of the monuments and their water tanks require urgent restoration and she has taken up the matter with the ASI to ensure the project is started at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Ekamra Kshetra Aparajita Sarangi
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp