Campaign for sub-division status to Rajgangpur

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid district status demands from Rourkela and Bonai in Sundargarh district, residents of Rajgangpur launched a post-card campaign to press for sub-division status to the town. They are reportedly sending post-cards addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting his intervention in the issue.

Sources said, in the first phase about 500 post-cards have been distributed among the residents and gradually the campaign would be spread to other areas. Formation of a new sub-division comprising Rajganpgur town, Rajgnapgur, Kutra and Bargaon blocks with the news sub-divisional headquarter at Rajangpur town has been a demand for more than three decades with a resolution reportedly adopted by the Rajangpur municipality during early 1990.

The proposed sub-division areas now come under the vast Sundargarh sub-division which presently has nine blocks and two municipalities. The Sundargarh sub-divisional headquarter at the Sundargarh town is about 65 kms from Rajgangpur.

Rajgangpur Bar Association (RBA) vice-president Ashok Pani said from time to time the bar has been raising the demand, adding the incumbent Congress MLA Dr CS Rajen Ekka too has raised the issue with the government. The demand has got massive support from political and non-political persons, he said.

“Formation of a new sub-division at Rajgangpur would ensure effective administrative functioning and good governance, while after bifurcation the vast Sundargarh sub-division left with six blocks and one municipality would also be able to function efficiently,” Pani said, stressing that it would ensure better attention to judicial, revenue, health and education sectors in the region and also boost development of the neglected pockets.

Pani said a new sub-division is also urgently needed to effectively address the industrial land acquisition issues and frequent law and order situation.Senior BJD leader Jitenda Das said it is a genuine demand having support of all political parties and apolitical outfits, adding the post-card campaign would spread to the block areas.

ROURKELA: Amid district status demands from Rourkela and Bonai in Sundargarh district, residents of Rajgangpur launched a post-card campaign to press for sub-division status to the town. They are reportedly sending post-cards addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting his intervention in the issue. Sources said, in the first phase about 500 post-cards have been distributed among the residents and gradually the campaign would be spread to other areas. Formation of a new sub-division comprising Rajganpgur town, Rajgnapgur, Kutra and Bargaon blocks with the news sub-divisional headquarter at Rajangpur town has been a demand for more than three decades with a resolution reportedly adopted by the Rajangpur municipality during early 1990. The proposed sub-division areas now come under the vast Sundargarh sub-division which presently has nine blocks and two municipalities. The Sundargarh sub-divisional headquarter at the Sundargarh town is about 65 kms from Rajgangpur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajgangpur Bar Association (RBA) vice-president Ashok Pani said from time to time the bar has been raising the demand, adding the incumbent Congress MLA Dr CS Rajen Ekka too has raised the issue with the government. The demand has got massive support from political and non-political persons, he said. “Formation of a new sub-division at Rajgangpur would ensure effective administrative functioning and good governance, while after bifurcation the vast Sundargarh sub-division left with six blocks and one municipality would also be able to function efficiently,” Pani said, stressing that it would ensure better attention to judicial, revenue, health and education sectors in the region and also boost development of the neglected pockets. Pani said a new sub-division is also urgently needed to effectively address the industrial land acquisition issues and frequent law and order situation.Senior BJD leader Jitenda Das said it is a genuine demand having support of all political parties and apolitical outfits, adding the post-card campaign would spread to the block areas.