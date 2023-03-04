Home States Odisha

Four arrested with 31 stolen idols in Jajpur

The SP said following the thefts of valuable idols from different temples, a special police team was formed to nab the gang members.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-state idol smuggling racket by arresting four of its members. At least 31 idols were recovered from their possession.While three of the arrested persons belong to Uttar Pradesh, one is from Balasore district. The accused are Arvind Kumar Singh (43), Babbar alias Javed (40), Vijay Shukla (51), all from UP and Sasidhar Nayak (49) of Nilagiri in Balasore. However, the kingpin of the racket is on the run.

Jajpur SP Vinit Agrawal said 31 idols stolen from different temples in the district were recovered from the gang members. Besides, a firearm, ammunition, mobile phones, several equipment and a bike were seized from them.

A few days back, the gang members had looted idols from Raghunath Jew temple at Hirapur village under Dasarathpur block. They had also taken away the gold and silver ornaments of the deities. According to locals, cost of the stolen idols and ornaments was over Rs 1 crore.Besides, the miscreants had looted a temple in Krushnachandrapur village within Jenapur police limits. They were also involved in looting Sidhha Baladevjew temple in November last year.

The SP said following the thefts of valuable idols from different temples, a special police team was formed to nab the gang members. Acting on a tip off, police conducted raids at various locations and managed to nab the four members of the idol smuggling racket. A manhunt has been launched to nab the kingpin and others involved in the racket.

