Indian judiciary cannot be questioned: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lambasted the opposition for doubting the intents of the Indian judiciary and trying to malign the image of the country.

Inaugurating the first conference of the Central government's counsels of eastern states here, Rijiju said the Indian judiciary cannot be questioned, especially the wisdom of judges which cannot be put to public scrutiny.

"At times, calibrated attempts are being made from both inside and outside the country to tell the world that the Indian judiciary is under crisis. Hence, the message which is being sent is to tell that Indian democracy is in crisis. It is a deliberate attempt by some groups to malign the image of the country," he said.

The union law minister's assertion came days after Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Cambridge University where he stated that Indian democracy is under pressure.

In a veiled attack, Rijiju said no campaign whatsoever with ulterior motives can succeed in defaming India and its democratic set-up.

"Indians are inherently democratic, which is why we proudly claim that we are the mother of democracy in the world. The US may say they are the oldest democracy, but India truly is the mother of democracy," he asserted.

The minister said since everybody can not have the same opinion, the opinions of the executive and judiciary may differ at times. "It is a part of democratic principle. We always abide by the rules and regulations and believe in our systems. Nobody can deny the rule of law," he maintained.

Taking exceptions to social media abuses on the judiciary, the Law minister said some people in the country are not aware of how the Indian judiciary functions. He said that sometimes comments are made against judges.

It is unfortunate that there are abuses on social media platforms against judges. It is welcome if the government is criticised but it is definitely not a good sign when the judiciary is subjected to some kind of criticism. Rijiju also added that the judiciary must be far away from public criticism.

"But the problem is the same group, which I am referring to, wants to force the judiciary to play the role of the opposition party. The Indian judiciary will never accept it. I am sure the judiciary will resist the forceful attempt to make it play the role of opposition. This cannot happen," Rijiju said.

Clearing the air on the Centre's disapproval of the appointment of judges by way of judicial orders, the minister said when the government says the appointment of judges cannot be done by judicial orders, it is a stand taken because of the constitution.

That does not mean that the government disregarded the judiciary. There are some misinterpretations that the government is attacking the judiciary, he stated.

The union minister further said that the government is in the process of repealing the redundant and obsolete laws. So far, 1486 redundant laws have been removed from the statute books.

As many as 65 other acts, including eight principle acts, 16 amendment acts and 41 appropriation acts have been proposed to be repealed in the coming session of the Parliament, he added.

