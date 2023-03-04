Home States Odisha

Infra development in Mayurbhanj, temple renovation on Odisha government's agenda

Secretary to the chief minister VK Pandian visited construction sites of different projects on the second day of his Mayurbhanj tour on Friday.

Published: 04th March 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

VK Pandian at Haribaldev Jew temple in Baripada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The state government has decided to complete different infrastructure projects in Mayurbhanj and take up promotion of tourism and renovation of temples in the district. Secretary to the chief minister VK Pandian visited construction sites of different projects on the second day of his Mayurbhanj tour on Friday. He visited Chandanpur-Joka-Shankhabhanga-Bisoi road and held discussion with the locals regarding their problems due to traffic jam at Bangiriposi cut. As an alternate road can help people to bypass the cut, he instructed Rural Works department to submit a proposal at the earliest.  

Pandian reviewed the renovation and other development works of Jagannath temple at Baripada. He interacted with the stakeholders and assured them of all support for the temple. The sevayats appreciated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for sanctioning funds for transformation and development of the temple.
He also reviewed the sports infrastructure at Baripada stadium. After visiting the sports hostel, he asked the district administration to provide all support and facilities to players.

Pandian held discussions with locals and PRI members regarding their demand for developing Balidiha dam in Samakhunta block as a tourist spot. He asked the officials of Irrigation department to examine the feasibility of a mega lift project at the dam site. He instructed the officials to send a proposal to the government for construction of a flood protection embankment-cum-ring road at the Budhabalanga river site.

On the day, Pandian visited MKC High School at Baripada which has undergone transformation under the 5T initiative and interacted with students. He also visited PRM Medical College and Hospital. He went to the academic campus of the medical college and the teaching hospital which is under construction. He interacted with faculty, students and patients.

Pandian visited the residence of Pandit Raghunath Murmu at Baripada. Interacting with the locals, he assured them of developing the infrastructure of the place. He asked the district collector to hold discussion with all stakeholders and submit a proposal within one month for its preservation and development.He visited Manatri temple in Badasahi block and held discussion on infrastructure development of the shrine. Pandian also interacted with women SHG members at Badjode panchayat in Baripada block.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp