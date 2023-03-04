Infra development in Mayurbhanj, temple renovation on Odisha government's agenda

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The state government has decided to complete different infrastructure projects in Mayurbhanj and take up promotion of tourism and renovation of temples in the district. Secretary to the chief minister VK Pandian visited construction sites of different projects on the second day of his Mayurbhanj tour on Friday. He visited Chandanpur-Joka-Shankhabhanga-Bisoi road and held discussion with the locals regarding their problems due to traffic jam at Bangiriposi cut. As an alternate road can help people to bypass the cut, he instructed Rural Works department to submit a proposal at the earliest.

Pandian reviewed the renovation and other development works of Jagannath temple at Baripada. He interacted with the stakeholders and assured them of all support for the temple. The sevayats appreciated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for sanctioning funds for transformation and development of the temple.

He also reviewed the sports infrastructure at Baripada stadium. After visiting the sports hostel, he asked the district administration to provide all support and facilities to players.

Pandian held discussions with locals and PRI members regarding their demand for developing Balidiha dam in Samakhunta block as a tourist spot. He asked the officials of Irrigation department to examine the feasibility of a mega lift project at the dam site. He instructed the officials to send a proposal to the government for construction of a flood protection embankment-cum-ring road at the Budhabalanga river site.

On the day, Pandian visited MKC High School at Baripada which has undergone transformation under the 5T initiative and interacted with students. He also visited PRM Medical College and Hospital. He went to the academic campus of the medical college and the teaching hospital which is under construction. He interacted with faculty, students and patients.

Pandian visited the residence of Pandit Raghunath Murmu at Baripada. Interacting with the locals, he assured them of developing the infrastructure of the place. He asked the district collector to hold discussion with all stakeholders and submit a proposal within one month for its preservation and development.He visited Manatri temple in Badasahi block and held discussion on infrastructure development of the shrine. Pandian also interacted with women SHG members at Badjode panchayat in Baripada block.

