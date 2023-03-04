Home States Odisha

Insta love lands Haryana woman in trouble

A 20-year-old woman, who came all the way from Haryana to marry a minor girl from Balasore district, landed in trouble after the latter’s parents opposed the same sex marriage.

Published: 04th March 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Instagram logo

For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old woman, who came all the way from Haryana to marry a minor girl from Balasore district, landed in trouble after the latter’s parents opposed the same sex marriage. Police sources said the woman from Sonipat met the 17-year-old from Sankhari village within Bhograi police limits area on social media following which they decided to get married.

As decided, the Haryana woman arrived at Sankhari on Thursday night and stayed at the minor girl’s house by introducing her as a friend. Unaware about the Instagram love, the parents of the minor were dismayed when she ran away with her on Friday.They immediately launched a search operation and informed the local police.

Police traced the couple when they were on way to the railway station. In-charge of Chandaneswar police outpost Biswanath Kar questioned both of them and handed over the minor girl to her family members.
The police officials also contacted the Haryana woman’s parents and sent her to a shelter house run by Balasore Nari Sangha. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp