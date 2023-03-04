Insta love lands Haryana woman in trouble

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old woman, who came all the way from Haryana to marry a minor girl from Balasore district, landed in trouble after the latter’s parents opposed the same sex marriage. Police sources said the woman from Sonipat met the 17-year-old from Sankhari village within Bhograi police limits area on social media following which they decided to get married.

As decided, the Haryana woman arrived at Sankhari on Thursday night and stayed at the minor girl’s house by introducing her as a friend. Unaware about the Instagram love, the parents of the minor were dismayed when she ran away with her on Friday.They immediately launched a search operation and informed the local police.

Police traced the couple when they were on way to the railway station. In-charge of Chandaneswar police outpost Biswanath Kar questioned both of them and handed over the minor girl to her family members.

The police officials also contacted the Haryana woman’s parents and sent her to a shelter house run by Balasore Nari Sangha. Further investigation is underway.

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old woman, who came all the way from Haryana to marry a minor girl from Balasore district, landed in trouble after the latter’s parents opposed the same sex marriage. Police sources said the woman from Sonipat met the 17-year-old from Sankhari village within Bhograi police limits area on social media following which they decided to get married. As decided, the Haryana woman arrived at Sankhari on Thursday night and stayed at the minor girl’s house by introducing her as a friend. Unaware about the Instagram love, the parents of the minor were dismayed when she ran away with her on Friday.They immediately launched a search operation and informed the local police. Police traced the couple when they were on way to the railway station. In-charge of Chandaneswar police outpost Biswanath Kar questioned both of them and handed over the minor girl to her family members. The police officials also contacted the Haryana woman’s parents and sent her to a shelter house run by Balasore Nari Sangha. Further investigation is underway.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });