Home States Odisha

NCC elective for cadets only at UG level: Odisha Higher Education department

The UGC had in 2021 asked state-run universities to implement NCC as a credit course.

Published: 04th March 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Friday clarified only cadets in colleges can opt for NCC as a general elective at under-graduate (UG) level in Arts, Science and Commerce streams.The department said if a student opts for NCC general elective-1, he/she has to study it in the first year - first and second semester only. Similarly, if he/she opts for it as general elective-2, then it has to be studied in third and fourth semesters only. From the 2023-24 academic session, NCC will be introduced as an elective subject in all universities and autonomous colleges of the state.

A committee formed under the leadership of RD Women’s University framed the NCC course curriculum which has been divided into four semesters. The first and second semesters deal with subjects like national integration, human body, yoga, CPR, common medical emergencies, disaster management, rural development and government’s rural development programmes. The third and fourth semesters will have subjects like social skills, stress management, biographies of war heroes and field and battle craft. Each semester will be of 100 marks (six credit points).

The UGC had in 2021 asked state-run universities to implement NCC as a credit course. It says  the National Education Policy, 2020 has already recognised the importance of holistic education, social service, community development etc as credit courses under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and NCC training falls in this ambit. The subject will be launched as an elective course in 183 Plus III colleges where NCC already exists as a certificate course.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp