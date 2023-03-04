NCC elective for cadets only at UG level: Odisha Higher Education department

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Friday clarified only cadets in colleges can opt for NCC as a general elective at under-graduate (UG) level in Arts, Science and Commerce streams.The department said if a student opts for NCC general elective-1, he/she has to study it in the first year - first and second semester only. Similarly, if he/she opts for it as general elective-2, then it has to be studied in third and fourth semesters only. From the 2023-24 academic session, NCC will be introduced as an elective subject in all universities and autonomous colleges of the state.

A committee formed under the leadership of RD Women’s University framed the NCC course curriculum which has been divided into four semesters. The first and second semesters deal with subjects like national integration, human body, yoga, CPR, common medical emergencies, disaster management, rural development and government’s rural development programmes. The third and fourth semesters will have subjects like social skills, stress management, biographies of war heroes and field and battle craft. Each semester will be of 100 marks (six credit points).

The UGC had in 2021 asked state-run universities to implement NCC as a credit course. It says the National Education Policy, 2020 has already recognised the importance of holistic education, social service, community development etc as credit courses under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and NCC training falls in this ambit. The subject will be launched as an elective course in 183 Plus III colleges where NCC already exists as a certificate course.

