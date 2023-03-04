Home States Odisha

Odisha vigilance seizes Rs 1 crore cash from additional director of mines

The officer, Umesh Chandra Jena was also found to be possessing a multi-storeyed building in the capital, eight more property in Keonjhar, gold ornaments weighing about 650 gram besides other assets.

Published: 04th March 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, money

The cash seized by Vigilance | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Vigilance seized Rs 1 crore in cash from an additional director of mines during a search in his residence and other premises on Thursday. The officer, Umesh Chandra Jena was also found to be possessing a multi-storeyed building in the capital, eight more property in Keonjhar, gold ornaments weighing about 650 gram besides other assets.

Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches over allegations of Jena amassing disproportionate assets.  Officials said they are verifying Jena’s bank and insurance deposits and other investments.“Jena’s son claimed that he earns through seven firms. While Jena’s wife said she gets commission money through an insurance agency, their claims are being verified,” said a senior vigilance officer.

Sources said Jena’s son has a food company among others firms. The anti-corruption agency carried out searches at five places in Bhubaneswar, Jena’s house at his native village in Sirispal, relative’s residence in Ghasipura and five other places in Keonjhar district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp