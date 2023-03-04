Odisha vigilance seizes Rs 1 crore cash from additional director of mines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Vigilance seized Rs 1 crore in cash from an additional director of mines during a search in his residence and other premises on Thursday. The officer, Umesh Chandra Jena was also found to be possessing a multi-storeyed building in the capital, eight more property in Keonjhar, gold ornaments weighing about 650 gram besides other assets.

Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches over allegations of Jena amassing disproportionate assets. Officials said they are verifying Jena’s bank and insurance deposits and other investments.“Jena’s son claimed that he earns through seven firms. While Jena’s wife said she gets commission money through an insurance agency, their claims are being verified,” said a senior vigilance officer.

Sources said Jena’s son has a food company among others firms. The anti-corruption agency carried out searches at five places in Bhubaneswar, Jena’s house at his native village in Sirispal, relative’s residence in Ghasipura and five other places in Keonjhar district.

