Senior assistant of Raghunathpur block suspended for corruption

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Senior assistant of Raghunathpur block Bhanj Kishore Behera was suspended on Thursday for trying to misappropriate over Rs 40 lakh by submitting false salary bill in the treasury office.Behera was engaged in preparing salary bills of seven employees of the block office. He allegedly submitted an inflated salary bill of Rs 40.39 lakh instead of the actual amount of Rs 2.80 lakh for the month of November, 2022.

During scrutiny, the bill was objected to by the treasury officer of Jagatsinghpur and sent back to the block development officer, Raghunathpur for rectification.Subsequently, chief development officer-cum-executive officer of the zilla parishad Rudra Narayan Dash conducted an inquiry and found that Behera was trying to misappropriate government funds by submitting false bills. Dash also submitted a detailed report to Jagatsinghpur collector Parul Patwari in this connection.Basing on the findings of the inquiry report, the collector placed Behera under suspension for trying to embezzle money from the state exchequer.

