Home States Odisha

Senior assistant of Raghunathpur block suspended for corruption

The accused allegedly submitted an inflated salary bill of Rs 40.39 lakh instead of the actual amount of Rs 2.80 lakh for the month of November, 2022.

Published: 04th March 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Senior assistant of Raghunathpur block Bhanj Kishore Behera was suspended on Thursday for trying to misappropriate over Rs 40 lakh by submitting false salary bill in the treasury office.Behera was engaged in preparing salary bills of seven employees of the block office. He allegedly submitted an inflated salary bill of Rs 40.39 lakh instead of the actual amount of Rs 2.80 lakh for the month of November, 2022.

During scrutiny, the bill was objected to by the treasury officer of Jagatsinghpur and sent back to the block development officer, Raghunathpur for rectification.Subsequently, chief development officer-cum-executive officer of the zilla parishad Rudra Narayan Dash conducted an inquiry and found that Behera was trying to misappropriate government funds by submitting false bills. Dash also submitted a detailed report to Jagatsinghpur collector Parul Patwari in this connection.Basing on the findings of the inquiry report, the collector placed Behera under suspension for trying to embezzle money from the state exchequer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp