Women empowerment a reality now, Says Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said women empowerment is not only a slogan but has become a reality now.Stating that the women of Odisha have played a lead role in this transformation, he said a huge organisation of 70 lakh women is transforming from self-help groups (SHGs) to small and medium entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the launch of week-long official programmes organised by Women and Child Development (WCD) department in the run up to the International Women’s Day on March 8, Naveen said women in the state have created a special place for themselves in the society with their talent and skills and have proved that a daughter is not a burden for the family.

He dedicated this year’s International Women’s Day to the state’s women who have made a mark in their respective fields with their struggles. Referring to this year’s theme, ‘Achieving gender equality through innovation and technology’ for International Women’s Day, he said, “Technology has given us an unique opportunity to bridge the gender divide in society. The rights of women are being protected, disparities in education, employment, workplace and society are being eliminated through application of innovation and technology.”

The chief minister said violence and discrimination against women can be prevented through gender equality thereby establishing a fair society. He unveiled the WDC department’s youth mascot ‘Kuni’ and Odisha’s new child policy ‘Prarambh’ on the occasion.Naveen launched a case study booklet on the success stories of women in Ashirbad Yojana’s IMS portal, one stop centre and women’s helpline.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said women empowerment is not only a slogan but has become a reality now.Stating that the women of Odisha have played a lead role in this transformation, he said a huge organisation of 70 lakh women is transforming from self-help groups (SHGs) to small and medium entrepreneurs. Speaking at the launch of week-long official programmes organised by Women and Child Development (WCD) department in the run up to the International Women’s Day on March 8, Naveen said women in the state have created a special place for themselves in the society with their talent and skills and have proved that a daughter is not a burden for the family. He dedicated this year’s International Women’s Day to the state’s women who have made a mark in their respective fields with their struggles. Referring to this year’s theme, ‘Achieving gender equality through innovation and technology’ for International Women’s Day, he said, “Technology has given us an unique opportunity to bridge the gender divide in society. The rights of women are being protected, disparities in education, employment, workplace and society are being eliminated through application of innovation and technology.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chief minister said violence and discrimination against women can be prevented through gender equality thereby establishing a fair society. He unveiled the WDC department’s youth mascot ‘Kuni’ and Odisha’s new child policy ‘Prarambh’ on the occasion.Naveen launched a case study booklet on the success stories of women in Ashirbad Yojana’s IMS portal, one stop centre and women’s helpline.