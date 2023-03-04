Home States Odisha

Women empowerment a reality now, Says Odisha CM

The chief minister said violence and discrimination against women can be prevented through gender equality thereby establishing a fair society.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik releasing Women and Child Development department’s mascot ‘Kuni’ in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said women empowerment is not only a slogan but has become a reality now.Stating that the women of Odisha have played a lead role in this transformation, he said a huge organisation of 70 lakh women is transforming from self-help groups (SHGs) to small and medium entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the launch of week-long official programmes organised by Women and Child Development (WCD) department in the run up to the International Women’s Day on March 8, Naveen said women in the state have created a special place for themselves in the society with their talent and skills and have proved that a daughter is not a burden for the family.

He dedicated this year’s International Women’s Day to the state’s women who have made a mark in their respective fields with their struggles. Referring to this year’s theme, ‘Achieving gender equality through innovation and technology’ for International Women’s Day, he said, “Technology has given us an unique opportunity to bridge the gender divide in society. The rights of women are being protected, disparities in education, employment, workplace and society are being eliminated through application of innovation and technology.” 

The chief minister said violence and discrimination against women can be prevented through gender equality thereby establishing a fair society. He unveiled the WDC department’s youth mascot ‘Kuni’ and Odisha’s new child policy ‘Prarambh’ on the occasion.Naveen launched a case study booklet on the success stories of women in Ashirbad Yojana’s IMS portal, one stop centre and women’s helpline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp