Home States Odisha

E-courts to lessen demand for benches: Union Law Minister

The union minister also informed the government is in the process of repealing redundant and obsolete laws.

Published: 05th March 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the e-court programme by the Centre is in its last phase of implementation across the country to ensure there is no more demand for setting up additional benches of the High Court as every court will be virtually connected.

Speaking at Nyaya Yajna, the first conference of central governments counsels of eastern states here, he said that Phase III of the e-court programme has started and the Centre has allocated Rs 7,000 crore in the 2023-24 budget.“I have seen the functioning of the e-court in Orissa High Court which deserves praise for its commendable efforts towards ensuring that justice is not delayed and justice is not denied to the common people. Once the work is over across the country, the Indian Judiciary will become paperless,” he said.

Referring to crores of court cases pending in the country, of which the maximum are from lower courts, the law minister said the pendency rate can be reduced by adopting technology. Out of close to 4.9 crore pending cases, around 70,000 cases are in Supreme Court and 10 per cent of cases are in HCs while the rest are pending at the lower level.

“The greatest challenge these days is the lower judiciary. We allocated Rs 9,000 crore last year for strengthening the lower judiciary. We have written to chief justices of all states to ensure every district court function as a bench of the High Court. The district and subordinate courts should function as vibrant as the High Court and Supreme Court,” he said.

Rijiju said the use of mother tongues in court judgments has already been started. In Odisha, Odia should be used in district courts and High Court. The union minister also informed the government is in the process of repealing redundant and obsolete laws. So far, 1486 redundant laws have been removed from statute books. As many as 65 other acts, including eight principal acts, 16 amendment acts and 41 appropriation acts have been proposed to be repealed in the coming session of the Parliament, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju e-court
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp